2022 October 31 10:55

CMA CGM and Ifremer sign a partnership agreement to protect the oceans and marine life

The CMA CGM Group and Ifremer, the French national institute for ocean science, signed a three-year framework agreement on scientific cooperation to bolster research into marine conservation and restoration, according to CMA CGM's release.



The CMA CGM Group will provide financial assistance and support through its TANGRAM center of excellence. Collaboration between the partners will be structured around three focal points: biodiversity, innovation and decarbonization of the shipping sector.



The project will involve concrete projects in the Mediterranean, French Antilles and other regions. The first three projects will start up in 2023:

Mediterranean: a scientific mission that will immerse structures creating an underwater habitat to assess the state of ecological restoration in the urban marine area in the Port of Marseille, as well as the impact of previous restoration projects.

French Antilles: a research mission to study the impact on marine biodiversity of sargassum, a brown seaweed that can cause health issues and economic damage.

A scientific expedition aboard ships from the CMA CGM Group fleet, to observe and gather data and information on marine fauna around the world.





