2022 October 28 17:05

MOL and EnviroNor sign MoU to collaborate on floating desalination vessel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and EnviroNor AS have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss collaboration on a Floating Desalination Vessel and have begun collaboration toward commercialization, according to MOL's release.

By combining MOL's extensive experience in building, owning and operating ships over many years with EnviroNor's expertise within shipping and desalination, we aim to build FDVs and capture business opportunities as a means of providing new fast-track solutions all over the world where water shortages are a current and rapid growing challenge.

Commercialization of Floating Desalination Vessel was suggested through the MOL Group Employee Proposal System "MOL Incubation Bridge", and resulted in a memorandum of understanding with EnviroNor.



Floating Desalination Vessel is a floating infrastructure vessel equipped with seawater desalination equipment using reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, which removes impurities other than water, to produce fresh water (drinking water) and supply it to shore.

Compared to a seawater desalination plant on land, FDVs do not require the acquisition of land and is built by converting a used ship, so it offers advantages such as the ability to start water supply in a short time.



"MOL Incubation Bridge" system was introduced in September 2019, with the objective of providing opportunities for MOL Group employees to maximize their skills and abilities and proactively challenge themselves, and has fostered out-of-the-box thinking in the creation of new businesses and services in the changing business environment.



MOL was founded in 1884, and its business centers on the ocean shipping industry. Operating a fleet of about 800 vessels, it develops a variety of social infrastructure businesses. MOL contributes to the development of the global economy and the preservation of the environment with the experience and technology developed over 130 years history and the spirit of challenge to create new value.



Founded in 2011 in Norway, the company aims to solve water problems through seawater desalination, wastewater treatment and water purification by using vessels. EnviroNor's concept is intended to replace or supplement the onshore infrastructure of coastal areas, addressing the needs of both local governments and industry. Another important objective is to provide clean water during emergencies and disasters.