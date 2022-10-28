2022 October 28 13:10

Sanmar Shipyards signs contract with Bukser og Berging for its first electric tugboat

Sanmar Shipyards has signed contract to provide Norway-headquartered marine services company Buksér og Berging with its first electric tugboat, according to the company's release.

Based on the exclusive to SANMAR ElectRA 2200SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the new-build tug, which is due to be delivered in November 2023, will join the Buksér og Berging tugs in the Port of Oslo.

The ElectRA 2200SX will be the eighth tug SANMAR has delivered to Buksér og Berging from its custom-built, state-of-the-art shipyards in Türkiye.

The new electric tug will have 22.4m LOA, with a moulded beam of 10.84m and moulded depth of 4.4m. Powered by 1.718 kWh of battery, 2 x 1.400 kW electrical motors and Schottel SRP 340 LE FP thrusters. It will achieve a bollard pull ahead of 45 tons and a speed of 11.8 knots. Caterpillar C32 IMO Tier lll switchable marine generator set will provide 940 eKW at 1.800 rev/min. Deck equipment will include a DMT TW-E250kN fore winch, Data Hidrolik DTH 50-120P tow hook, Palfinger PK11001MC deck crane and Data Hidrolik DTC 4000 EP-L rope reel.

The tug will be built to ABS classifications A1, Towing vessel, +AMS, +ABCU, BP, ESS Li-Battery, UWILD.