2022 October 27 16:15

RS implements requirements for ships equipped with wind assisted propulsion systems

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) has published the Guidelines on Ship Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (the Guidelines).

The Document has been posted on the RS official website in "RS Publications" section and comes into force on 1 November 2022.

The Guidelines contain provisions on the classification of ships equipped with auxiliary wind assisted propulsion system in addition to the main propulsion system and describe the certification scheme for such systems. In particular, it presents minimum requirements for scope and content of technical documentation subject to submission to the Register and describes the procedure of technical supervision during manufacture of this high-end equipment. After confirmation of the ship and wind assisted propulsion system compliance with the provisions of the Guidelines, additional distinguishing mark WAPS (Wind assisted propulsion system) may be added to the class notation at the shipowner's wish.

Maxim Alyoshin, Head of the RHO Classification Division, comments: "The Register has always strived to follow up-to-date trends in maritime industry and help implement innovative technologies capable of improving the effectiveness and safety of marine transport, including the environmental aspect. Use of alternative sources of power contributes to the development of green energy in Russia, which ratified the Paris Climate Agreement, as it brings along the reduction in use of conventional fuel, carbon dioxide emissions. Wind energy being a fast developing technology of renewable energy, the Register expects emergence of new conceptual technological solutions and is ready to continue the development of our requirements in this promising direction for ensuring environmentally friendly and energy efficient navigation".