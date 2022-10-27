2022 October 27 12:14

Belarus looks into handling its cargo in Astrakhan ports for redirection of cargo flows to North-South ITC

Image source: Astrakhan Region Government

Belarus is interested in the development of transport and logistics chains in the framework of the North-South international transport corridor (ITC). Therefore, it estimates the capacity of Astrakhan ports, Dmitry Krutoi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, said at the meeting with Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region, according to the statement of the regional government.

Dmitry Krutoi said that interaction between the region and the republic had intensified several times adding that redirection of cargo flows and search for new routes is the first priority of Belarus today.

According to Igor Babushkin, logistics development in the framework of the North-South ITC will contribute to that trend.

“We are active in attraction of cargoes from Belarus to our ports, we develop container transportation and invite you to use this infrastructure. Port facilities of Astrakhan allow for handling over 16 million tonnes per year and their capacity will grow when the new port zone is put into operation,” said the governor.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

