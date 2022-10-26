2022 October 26 18:01

Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference nears completion

The event will be held in Moscow on 2 November 2022

The development of a programme for the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” has been completed. The event will be held on November 2 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The programme includes three sessions comprising 15 reports related to the market of alternative fuels, construction and insurance of ships powered by LNG and other alternative fuels, related bunkering infrastructure. Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation will traditionally greet the conference participants with a welcoming speech.

The event is held annually by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with Sovcomflot. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner.

Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference continues.



