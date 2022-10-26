2022 October 26 15:02

DeepOcean charters offshore support vessel

Ocean services provider DeepOcean strengthens its offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries by entering a two-year time charter agreement for the Stril Server multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV), according to the company's release.

DeepOcean is chartering the Stril Server from Stavanger-based shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping.

The vessel will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services toDeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

The charter contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with option to extend the contract.

Moreover, DeepOcean has the option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the vessel in 2024.

The Stril Server will be equipped with 2 x Kystdesign ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure, allowing for remote operations from the company’s Remote Operations Centre in Haugesund, Norway.

DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources, offering survey, engineering, project management, installation, maintenance, and recycling services for oil and gas, offshore renewables, deep sea minerals, and other ocean services.

