2022 October 26 14:39

The DOF Group extends contract in Brazil and signs new contracts in West-Africa and in the North Sea

The DOF Group has announced extension of a contract in Brazil and new contracts in West-Africa and in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

Petrobras has awarded an extension of the Skandi Amazonas contract with Norskan Offshore Ltda until March 2023. Skandi Amazonas is a 21.000 class Brazilian flagged AHTS vessel.

DOF Subsea has have been awarded a contract to support a FPU for a major operator in West-Africa. The Group will utilise the vessels Skandi Constructor, Skandi Iceman and Skandi Hera, and one third-party vessel.

Skandi Captain has secured a contract with a client to support drilling operations in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The charter will commence within November 2022 and is expected to provide 100 days of vessel utilisation.

The estimated firm backlog for these contracts is approximately NOK 260 million.