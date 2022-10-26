2022 October 26 13:54

Tariff authority delays connection of Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas to sewerage system - FAS

A warning is submitted to the Committee for Tariffs and Price Policy of the Leningrad Region

Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) says it has considered a complaint received from Baltic Chemical Complex LLC (BCC) and found violation of the antimonopoly legislation in the actions of the regional authority. Tariff authority of the Leningrad Region delays the connection of the complex for processing of ethane-containing gas to the sewerage system.

The Committee for Tariffs and Price Policy of the Leningrad Region has not charged Kingiseppsky Vodokanal OJSC for connection of the complex for processing of ethane-containing gas. Such actions can lead to violation of the law on protection of the competition, says FAS.

The tariff authority is ordered to charge Kingiseppsky Vodokanal OJSC for connection of the complex for processing of ethane-containing gas to the sewerage system with a 30-day period from the receipt of the warning.

A complex for processing of ethane-containing gas is being built in the Kingisepp District of the Leningrad Region.

