2022 October 25 18:07

Indian Register of Shipping signs MOUs with GRSE, HSL and GSL at DEFEXPO 2022

On 20th October 2022, during the Bandhan ceremony at DEFEXPO 2022 exhibition, Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has formalised MOUs with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) and Goa Shipyard Ltd.

These shipyards have made significant contributions towards making India a shipbuilding nation and IRS has rendered support to this effort. Through the MOUs, the shipyards and IRS will strengthen their co-operation for the future.

IRS will provide inspection and supervision during repairs, refits and modifications. The leading classification society will also witness trials once work has been completed. IRS will prepare a defect list based on material state assessments and running trials of onboard machinery, as well as undertaking third-party inspection of components. In addition, IRS will render assistance for skill development of supervisory staff and officers through short-term courses, training programs and workshops. IRS assistance in conducting various technical studies and analysis - such as FEM analysis, CFD, fatigue life assessment of ships and noise/vibration analysis – is similarly included as part of the agreement.



