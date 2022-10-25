2022 October 25 15:56

DNV partners with energy companies in three energy transition safety JIPs

DNV is leading three parallel joint industry projects (JIPs) to develop the existing KFX software, which simulates gas dispersion, fire and explosions, to increase safety in the deployment of energy transition solutions, according to the company's release. The KFX computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software simulates what actually happens to liquids, vapour clouds and potential dry ice formation in the event of accidents. The simulations are used as the basis for design of installations and to mitigate consequences.



The first JIP is a partnership between Equinor, TotalEnergies and DNV, and focuses on CO2. The research concentrates on the consequences of accidental release, depending on surrounding environmental conditions such as terrain and wind, combined with dry-ice formation and its impact on dispersion. The second JIP includes Equinor and DNV, focusing on hydrogen and the consequences of low storage temperatures, dispersion, fires and explosivity. The third JIP, with Equinor, Vår Energi, Horisont Energi and DNV, is developing solutions for ammonia safety, analysing alternative strategies to mitigate consequences of toxicity.



KFX computational fluid dynamics software has been developed for more than 25 years by DNV in collaboration with Equinor, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Gassco, GRT GAZ and other energy companies, as well as the Research Council of Norway.