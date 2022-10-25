2022 October 25 15:48

Customs privileges of the counter-sanction package applied in the Far East in 9M’22 exceeded RUB 15 billion – Far East Customs

Benefits provided to residents of preferential territories exceeded RUB 18.5 billion

In January-September 2022, privileges provided to support the economy in the Far East exceeded RUB 15 billion, Yury Ladygin, head of the Far East Customs Department (FECD) told journalists.

According to him, temporary zero-level import customs duties were applied to over 1.3 thousand batches. The amount of lost revenues due to privileges offered for 92 products including food, medicine, raw materials, components etc. exceeded RUB 15 billion, plus RUB 306 million from other privileges and RUB 76 million from zero VAT rates. Customs also applies loan repayment and deferred payment mechanisms for about RUB 1 billion.

Yury Ladygin says residents of the Free Port of Vladivostok have thus saved RUB 228 million, resident of priority development territories (PDA) – RUB 18.5 billion.

