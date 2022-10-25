2022 October 25 14:15

Over 9M’22, Russian sea lines’ share in the Far East grew to 43%, Chinese ‒ to 28%

The share of Maersk dropped from 27% in Q1’22 to zero

By September 2022, the structure of sea lines operating in the Far East has changed considerably: 16 Russian and 16 Chinese companies entered the market after Maersk left it, Yury Ladygin, head of the Far East Customs Department (FECD) told journalists.

According to him, in the first quarter of 2022 Maersk accounted for 27% of the market, Korean company Sinokor – for 21%, FESCO – for 14%. “From September, 43% of the volumes is divided between 16 Russian companies with FESCO accounting for 20% of their share. Sinokor still accounts for 21%. The Dutch company (Maersk ‒ Ed.) is replaced with 16 Chinese companies with a total share of 28%,” said Yury Ladygin.

Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the Sout and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

