2022 October 25 12:21

China Classification Society completed AIP approval for the design of ammonia-powered ships and ammonia supply systems

On the 12th of Oct 2022, the project of “Development and application demonstration of Ammonia powered dual fuel engine and supply system” which jointly researched by China Classification Society (CCS) and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, had its ignition ceremony for the first ammonia powered duel fuel testing engine and AIP release ceremony for ammonia-powered ships and ammonia supply system design.

The project of “Development and application demonstration of Ammonia powered dual fuel engine and supply system” is based on the 5000HP built by Dalian Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry as the carrier, committed to the realization of the design and manufacture of ammonia diesel dual power engine, Supply and storage of ammonia fuel, Development of key technologies and equipment such as gas supply system and exhaust gas treatment, and the overall design and construction of ships, strive to finally form work results, guidelines and standards with independent intellectual property rights. As a research unit, CCS has set up a team of experts to participate in the R&D of the related sub-projects and the construction and inspection of the actual ship. At present, CCS has completed AIP approval for the design of ammonia-powered ships and ammonia supply systems.



At the AIP release ceremony, Zhang Hui, general manager of Dalian Branch, issued the world's first AIP certificate for ammonia-fuel tug design based on real ship construction project to Dalian COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry.



Ni Zhiyong, Director of the Product Division of Shanghai Branch, issued the AIP certificate for the first domestic ammonia fuel supply system for marine four-stroke engines to Weihai Heavy Industry Technology.





