2022 October 25 12:01

Coal сarrier SHOFU MARU equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail marks maiden call in Australia

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. held a ceremony on October 24 for the maiden port of call in Newcastle, Australia of the SHOFU MARU, the world’s first coal carrier equipped with the Wind Challenger (a hard sail wind power propulsion system), which was delivered on October 7, according to the company's release.



The Australian government has set a decarbonization policy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and local port officials in Newcastle have high expectations and interest in the SHOFU MARU, which contributes to decarbonization while transporting energy resources that support people's lives.





