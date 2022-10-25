2022 October 25 10:00

Ice restrictions come into force in Dudinka port on October 26

The decision is made amid stable ice formation in the port’s water area

Ice restrictions come into force at Dudinka port (Krasnioyarsk Territory) on 26 October 2022.

According to the order signed by Harbour Master Yevgeny Grigorenko, vessels of Ice1 category and above are allowed to sail without icebreaker assistance; vessels without ice class are allowed to sail only under the guidance of an icebreaker; ATB units are not allowed to sail in the port’ waters.

The port is located on the Yenisey river. Navigation in the port is ensured round the year except for the flood period.