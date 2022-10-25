  • Home
  • News
  • Ice restrictions come into force in Dudinka port on October 26
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 25 10:00

    Ice restrictions come into force in Dudinka port on October 26

    The decision is made amid stable ice formation in the port’s water area

    Ice restrictions come into force at Dudinka port (Krasnioyarsk Territory) on 26 October 2022.

    According to the order signed by Harbour Master Yevgeny Grigorenko, vessels of Ice1 category and above are allowed to sail without icebreaker assistance; vessels without ice class are allowed to sail only under the guidance of an icebreaker; ATB units are not allowed to sail in the port’ waters.

    The decision is made amid stable ice formation in the port’s water area.

    The port is located on the Yenisey river. Navigation in the port is ensured round the year except for the flood period.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 25

12:53 Vopak Singapore explores expanding its ammonia infrastructure for low carbon power generation and bunker fuel
12:21 China Classification Society completed AIP approval for the design of ammonia-powered ships and ammonia supply systems
12:01 Coal сarrier SHOFU MARU equipped with 'Wind Challenger' hard sail marks maiden call in Australia
11:54 Far East foreign trade turnover in 9M’22 remained flat YoY at 135.5 million tonnes
11:31 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic slowed down by 8% in September 2022
11:02 Performance Shipping announces the sale of 2007 built M/T P. Fos for US$34 mln
10:42 Exports of LNG and gas condensate via Sabetta checkpoint totaled 15.3 million tonnes in 9M’22
10:20 Jeddah Islamic Port receives first vessel on MSC’s new service
10:00 Ice restrictions come into force in Dudinka port on October 26
09:51 Svitzer Americas expands its fleet with three newbuilds
09:15 Crude oil market sees upward price correction after a decrease at the previous session
08:52 MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct 25

2022 October 24

18:27 Port of Rotterdam to test U-Space Airspace prototype
18:07 Fincantieri announces the delivery of the Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship
17:59 Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code relate to transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners
17:47 HHLA announces successful completion of the first ammonia test delivery from the UAE to Germany
17:36 Port of Immingham to get CO2 import terminal
17:07 Samskip acquires shareholding in Humber Port Logistics
16:49 Rosmorport’s North-Western Basin Branch performed pilotage of oil platform topside structure in Kaliningrad
16:35 DP World invests over €80 million in landmark HSE innovations that cut European injury risks by 40%
16:05 EURONAV contracts two new Suezmax vessels for 2024 delivery
15:38 RS issues clarifications for its clients regarding the 8th package of EU sanctions
15:11 CIMC to pay A.P. Moller-Maersk $85 million after termination of the purchase of MCI
14:53 EU buys more of South African coal to replace Russian coal — Banchero Costa
14:06 Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service facilities obtains state expert approval
13:30 Turkey and China increase Russia-affiliated vessel receipt in Q3 2022 - Lloyd’s List Intelligence
13:07 FESCO increase cargo deliveries to Chukotka by 87%, year-on-year, to 77 thousand tonnes in 2022
12:18 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch undertakes environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources
11:33 Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division handled 4 million tonnes of cargo at Dudinka port this year
11:00 MSC to acquire towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
10:45 Valery Veremeev appointed as First Vice-President of TransContainer
10:19 Piraeus port stops ferry boat operations for 24hrs because of strike - Kathimerini
10:06 NYK to participate in joint study to convert organic materials processed aboard oceangoing vessels into fuel
10:02 Main Directorate of NSR warns about lack of icebreakers
09:41 Azov-Black Sea basin became key transport and logistics hub in European part of country – Delo Group
09:40 Shell selected as partner in the North Field South LNG project
09:28 Gazpromneft-Lubricants enhances environmental safety competence of its personnel
09:19 Crude oil futures decreased after publication of macro statistics from China
08:43 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on Oct 24

2022 October 23

16:40 'One MOL Safety Campaign' for 2022 to be held online
15:44 San Pedro Bay Ports put container dwell fee on hold through Nov. 18
14:35 Global Ports Holding signs MoU with the Government of St Lucia
13:55 Maersk North America leader emphasizes need for supply chain resiliency, technology and decarbonization
13:35 Trafigura signs USD800 million loan agreement guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany
12:13 Port of Oakland to buy renewable energy from EBMUD

2022 October 22

12:13 Milaha reports 30% increase in net profit for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022
11:26 Spain and France announce new deal to build underwater gas pipeline - Euronews
10:32 Vessel utilisation remains low - Sea-Intelligence
09:21 Havyard to change name to Eqva
08:16 BOXBAY wins German Logistics prize

2022 October 21

18:37 Borr Drilling signs new 3-year contracts for 5 jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico
18:07 SAFEEN Offshore aqcquires new support vessel
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:06 Three partners agree to jointly conduct a Proof of Concept of a system enabling visualization of the environmental value of synthetic methane
16:58 Port of Arkhangelsk expected to increase its throughput by 2-3% this year
16:36 APM Terminals Liberia gets new Managing Director
16:09 Sparta vessel chartered by Rosmorport starts operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
15:56 U.S. container imports falls in August and September - Reuters
15:25 Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR