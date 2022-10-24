2022 October 24 17:59

Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code relate to transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners

Newly published amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation include a new article – “Specifics of cargo transportation to the seaports of the Russian Federation from the seaports of the Russian Federation”. The text of the draft law is available on the federal portal for draft legal documents.

The new article says that goods, the list of which is approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, should be transported from Russian consignors in the seaports of the Russian Federation to Russian consignees in the seaports of the Russian Federation by ships owned or beneficially owned by Russian entities".

