  • 2022 October 24 09:28

    Gazpromneft-Lubricants enhances environmental safety competence of its personnel

    Image source: Gazpromneft-Lubricants

    The company has been holding leadership in Russia’s market of marine lubricants from 2017

    Gazpromneft-Lubricants has held scheduled oil spill response exercise in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. Together with the emergency response services, it successfully practiced the skills on cleaning of a berth polluted with engine oil during a bunkering operation. The personnel actions were highly appraised by the specialized OSR service, says the company’s press center. 

    The plan on prompt actions preventing negative consequences of oil products’ entry into the environment was implemented in the framework of a situation simulating a spill of 500 liters from an oil tank truck in the bunkering zone of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The response team installed booms to prevent the spread of oil and practiced the actions on collecting oil into a sealed container as well as on cleaning of the berth. Specialists of Gazpromneft-Lubricants completed depollution activities within the set time fame and prevented the entry of lubes into the port’s water area.

    Gazpromneft-Lubricants has been holding leadership in Russia’s market of marine-grade lubricants from 2017. The full line of engine oil and marine lubricants is available in 28 ports of the country including the two key Arctic ports, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk.

    “Environmental focus is among the priorities of Gazpromneft-Lubricants. Therefore, we annually hold occupational safety exercise for our personnel at various sites of the company. Regular updates of the theoretical framework and mastering of practical skills let us enhance safety of operation at the company's facilities and improve environmental awareness of the company employees,” says Anatoly Skoromets, General Director of Gazpromneft-Lubricants.

    Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd. is a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, specializing in the production and sales of oils, lubricants and technical fluids. It is actively developing environmental technologies in the industry and permanently improving its policy of industrial and ecological safety. It is developing a strategy of responsible use of natural resources basing on effective Environmental Management System and consistent introduction of the best global practices in equipment, technologies and management.

