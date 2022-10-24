2022 October 24 13:07

FESCO increase cargo deliveries to Chukotka by 87%, year-on-year, to 77 thousand tonnes in 2022

In the navigation season of 2022, FESCO Transportation Group’s deliveries to the port of Chukotka totaled about 77 thousand tonnes, 87% more as compared with the result of 2021, according to the Group’s statement.

Under an agreement with the authorities of the Chukotka Autonomous District, FESCO performed six voyages on the Vladivostok – Anadyr – Egvekinot – Vladivostok route (FESCO Anadyr Direct Line liner service) delivering 29 thousand tonnes of cargo. These are food products, consumer goods, automotive equipment and fuel. A total of 1.8 thousand loaded containers and 1.1 thousand tonnes of general cargo were delivered.

About 47 thousand tonnes of cargo was delivered by the service linking Chukotka with Chinese ports.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.