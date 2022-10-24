2022 October 24 11:00

MSC to acquire towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, through its wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, has agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A., an international leading towage operator active in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia, from Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’s Infrastructure Investment business, according to the company's release.

Completion remains subject to the receipt of approvals, including from the relevant competition authorities, and deal terms are not disclosed.



UniCredit acted as financial advisor, KPMG as accounting and tax due diligence advisor and Chiomenti as legal advisor to MSC, whilst Lazard acted as financial advisor together with Pedersoli and Legance as legal advisors to Rimorchiatori Riuniti and DWS.



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the global leaders in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with the MSC Group employing over 150,000 people.



Rimorchiatori Riuniti, founded in 1922 by a group of Genoese families, is currently commemorating its 100th anniversary; the Group will keep on operating its services in ship owning, ship management, and offshore activities through the 100% controlled companies Crystal Pool and Finarge.





