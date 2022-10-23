  • Home
  • News
  • Maersk North America leader emphasizes need for supply chain resiliency, technology and decarbonization
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 23 13:55

    Maersk North America leader emphasizes need for supply chain resiliency, technology and decarbonization

    Speaking at the 48th Annual South Carolina International Trade Conference on the “Customer Strategy Post Pandemic” panel, Narin Phol – Maersk North America’s Regional Managing Director recommended building resiliency into supply chains, developing technology solutions and decarbonization solutions. The messages underlined this year’s conference theme “Elevating the importance of Supply Chains.”

    “Supply chain disruption is a constant,” observed Mr. Phol, who added the past few years have elevated this reality and shown the importance of supply chains to everyone in the business community. “Don’t take anything for granted,” he warned noting supply chains need to be resilient and customers need to have an end-to-end plan in place to navigate through the inherent challenges that surface.

    Traditionally, supply chains have been complex and siloed networks capable of keeping up with capacity demand and optimizing for cost, efficiency and scale. Supply chains have been successful under optimal conditions but when tested by major unexpected events, including a pandemic, regional conflict, labor strife, port and landside congestion, potential obstacles are introduced. Today, logistics professionals need to work through an increasingly more complex patchwork of suppliers, systems and solutions from origin to final destinations.

    To solve these customer challenges, we focused on helping customers find end-to-end solutions such as off-dock depots for storage, warehousing and transload facilities (into domestic trailers). Equally important, we invested in landside logistics capabilities to provide the end-to-end solutions to North American customers.

    Maersk North America has added significant depth to its supply chain scope the past few years: Performance Team offers warehousing and distribution/omni-channel fulfillment; Maersk E-commerce Logistics offers e-fulfillment; and Pilot offers last mile logistics services and delivery for B2B and B2C supply chains. Some customers were looking for more supply chain speed, so the Maersk Accelerate product was created– which fast tracks cargo within 48 hours of discharge at APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles into L.A.-Long Beach warehouses.

    Another point highlighted by Mr. Phol was the pandemic has accelerated and magnified the challenges that already existed in data visibility. The logistics industry will need to become more tech-driven. Technology will address the visibility problem that exists in supply chains today and enable better planning by all parts of impacted supply chains tomorrow, changing the situation from reactive to proactive planning. An example is digitizing the supply chain. A single container being transported can require up to 100 document exchanges per trip, significantly adding to shipping costs with many manual errors potentially delaying the cargo.

    Urgent action is needed now to reduce the environmental impact of supply chains. Decarbonization is a collaborative, multi-year effort across the entire supply chain that requires tangible efforts now to deliver on climate improvement goals in the years ahead. Maersk has ordered 19 vessels that will use green methanol for its global fleet and has purchased over 400 electric trucks for North America amongst other sustainability initiatives.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As one of the global leaders in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 23

16:40 'One MOL Safety Campaign' for 2022 to be held online
15:44 San Pedro Bay Ports put container dwell fee on hold through Nov. 18
14:35 Global Ports Holding signs MoU with the Government of St Lucia
13:55 Maersk North America leader emphasizes need for supply chain resiliency, technology and decarbonization
13:35 Trafigura signs USD800 million loan agreement guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany
12:13 Port of Oakland to buy renewable energy from EBMUD

2022 October 22

12:13 Milaha reports 30% increase in net profit for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022
11:26 Spain and France announce new deal to build underwater gas pipeline - Euronews
10:32 Vessel utilisation remains low - Sea-Intelligence
09:21 Havyard to change name to Eqva
08:16 BOXBAY wins German Logistics prize

2022 October 21

18:37 Borr Drilling signs new 3-year contracts for 5 jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico
18:07 SAFEEN Offshore aqcquires new support vessel
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:06 Three partners agree to jointly conduct a Proof of Concept of a system enabling visualization of the environmental value of synthetic methane
16:58 Port of Arkhangelsk expected to increase its throughput by 2-3% this year
16:36 APM Terminals Liberia gets new Managing Director
16:09 Sparta vessel chartered by Rosmorport starts operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
15:56 U.S. container imports falls in August and September - Reuters
15:25 Construction of diesel icebreakers for the Arctic can take about three years - Main Directorate of NSR
15:03 Intense ice formation in the Arctic is expected two weeks earlier this year
14:41 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the second 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker to Bank of Communications Financial Leasing
14:10 South Florida Container Terminal welcomes new Medgulf service and announces order for more cranes
13:42 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 21.5% to 709,873 TEU in September 2022
13:22 Ports of Helsinki and Tallinn to receive CEF funding
13:02 North Sea Port cargo traffic up 9.3% to 57 million tonnes in first nine months 2022
12:58 Port of Rotterdam throughput up 0.3% to 351 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022
12:52 ICTSI flagship secures ‘green port’ seal
12:36 Ports of Stockholm doubles the number of cruise ship calls and passengers in the 2022 cruise season
12:21 SCZONE discusses the green hydrogen projects with Maersk & Siemens Energy
12:01 Navig8 enters into a new commercial management agreement with CSIC Leasing
11:49 Freight traffic on western route of North-South ITC to reach 15 million tonnes per year by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
11:33 DOF Subsea awarded MPSV contracts in Guyana
11:02 UECC takes delivery of final newbuild multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC
10:21 Competitiveness of gas as a marine fuel will grow over coming 10-15 years – expert
10:13 Schlepp- und Fahrgesellschaft Kiel signs another contract with Holland Shipyards Group for two additional vessels
09:10 MABUX: Global bunker indices to stay in the phase of the irregular changes on Oct.21

2022 October 20

18:06 CMA CGM launches a new rail service in Turkey
17:54 First chartered ship carries coal from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula to China
17:25 Kongsberg Maritime wins technology contract for four electric ferries
17:16 Shearwater GeoServices announces large US Gulf of Mexico Ocean Bottom Node project with WesternGeco
16:59 GTLK to order new series of ‘Karelia’ design ships to Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard
16:55 The first public charging and hydrogen filling station in the Nordic region for heavy goods traffic opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:35 Drydocks World begins work on KANFA AS Module M10 for Energean
16:04 DNV and JIP partners enter Phase 2 to develop best practice guidelines
15:59 Equinor charters low emissions crew transfer vessel for Norfolk offshore wind operations
15:51 Severnaya Zvezda to acquire two ships and to order construction of more ships for operation under its Taimyr project
15:34 Wartsila, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels partner in 100% biofuel tests
15:04 MAN PrimeServ signs contract to retrofit two LPG carriers for Tianjin Southwest Maritime
15:00 Arkhangelsk Region stands for subsidizing of sea transportation by Northern Sea Route
14:52 MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with TotalEnergies
14:18 Ports of Stockholm, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH collaborate on hydrogen-powered RoRo tractors
13:54 ADNOC Drilling delivers new world record for the longest well
13:46 Diesel-electric submarine Ufa of Project 636 to join RF Navy in November 2022
13:17 EU Parliament passes world’s first marine fuel targets for decarbonisation
12:58 Consortium including DEME and LS Cable & System awarded export cable contract for Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm
12:35 Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth approximately 4.5 billion USD
12:33 Container carrier of 712 TEU in capacity deployed for FESCO service between Russia and Turkey
11:49 General Chernyakhovsky new dual-fuel ferry first bunkered with liquefied natural gas