2022 October 21 18:07

SAFEEN Offshore aqcquires new support vessel

SAFEEN Group’s offshore division, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the acquisition of a support vessel to enhance the Group’s subsea service capabilities, according to the company's release.

Built in 2014, the vessel will operate under the name ‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ and will undergo an extensive conversion prior to commencing operations, including installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.

The vessel has a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided a range of support services including subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works.

‘SAFEEN Surveyor’ is a dynamic positioning system-equipped Vik-Sandvik Design VS460 MKIII subsea service vessel that can accommodate 60 people, with an overall length of 75.5 metres and 6,300 deadweight tonnage. It has a built-in 80T active heave compensation (AHC) Offshore Crane for service in water depths of up to 2,000m.







