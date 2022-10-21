2022 October 21 16:09

Sparta vessel chartered by Rosmorport starts operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line

The Sparta multifunctional vessel with horizontal and vertical loading and unloading methods chartered by FSUE “Rosmorport” has started operating on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line, according to Rosmorport. The vessel is designed to transport rolling equipment, trailers and semi-trailers, containerized cargo, as well as general cargo.

On October 16, 2022, Sparta vessel left the seaport of Ust-Luga for its first cargo voyage under the operational management of the enterprise, taking on board 119 units of containers, 15 units of rolling equipment and 458.9 tons of general cargo for delivery to the seaport of Kaliningrad.

For cargo transportation, Sparta vessel has three cargo decks: a hold deck with a length of 50.7 m and a width of 15.6 m, a twin deck with a length of 104 m and a width of 16.3 m and an open upper deck with a length of 92.6 m and a width of 16.7 m. Sparta vessel is capable of transporting loaded containers (up to 180 TEU) or empty containers (up to 641 TEU); there is also a possibility to connect 40 refrigerated containers to the power supply. In addition, the multipurpose vessel can carry up to 25 units of standard road trains up to 17 m long.

The multipurpose vessel Sparta will make up to two voyages a week. A place on the vessel can be booked from the marine agent TBK LLC.

For more information about the schedule of the vessel, see “Services of the North-West Basin Branch for the carriage of freights and passengers by sea”.

In order to increase the volume of cargo transportation on the sea line Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad FSUE “Rosmorport” has also chartered a multipurpose vessel Sparta II, which is currently heading from the seaport of Novorossiysk to the seaport of Kaliningrad. Sparta II vessel is expected to set out on its first cargo voyage under the operational management of the enterprise on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line in the first decade of November 2022.

The multipurpose vessel Sparta was built in 2003.

Main technical characteristics of the vessel: