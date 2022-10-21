2022 October 21 14:41

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the second 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker to Bank of Communications Financial Leasing

On the 27th Sep 2022, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (SWS) successfully delivered the second 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker "PROTEUS IWONA" to Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., according to China Classification Society's release. This vessel is the first 109,000-dwt Aframax dual-fuel tanker that China Classification Society (CCS) conducted the inspection to. The last three of four ships in this series which are dual-classed by both LR and CCS and they will be delivered in succession this year. General manager of CCS Shanghai Branch Mr. Meng Lingyi was invited to the delivery ceremony.



M/V “PROTEUS IWONA” is a new generation dual-fuel powered ship with the independent intellectual property right developed solely by SWS. The vessel has parameters as length of 249.95 meters, a moulded width of 44 meters, a moulded depth of 21.4 meters, a designed draft of 13.5 meters and a design speed 14.5 knots, its cargo oil tank can carry more than 850K barrels of crude oil.

This ship is fitted with two independent “Type C” LNG fuel tank and driven by WinGD low pressure duel fuel engine, it has a cruising range of 14,000 nautical miles in gas mode. Under the gas mode, emissions of Sulfur oxides and particulate are nearly eliminated and nitrogen oxide emissions is greatly reduced. The verified Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is 28% lower than the baseline, with notable features such as "green, environmental protection, energy saving, and safety".



The project was delivered with high quality standard by joint efforts of all parties. Under the impact of pandemic, the closed-loop management of the shipyard was implemented in May and June this year, CCS surveyors homed themselves in the shipyard throughout the process to provide outstanding services and ensure the project is completed within schedule, their efforts has won praise of the shipyard.