2022 October 19 16:41

Port of Szczecin - Swinoujscie cargo volume up 7.5 percent to 26.7 million tons in Jan-Sept 2022

The Szczecin-Swinoujscie port team summarized the results of transshipments after three quarters of this year. Port operators in January-September this year handled almost 26.7 million tons of cargo, that exceeds by 7.5 percent the results for the same period last year, according to the company's release.



The transshipment of ore, fuel, LNG gas and coal in the ports increase by 30, 31.5, 41.5 and 22 percent, respectively. The LNG terminal in Swinoujscie handled 39 LNG vessels by the end of September this year (26 at the same period of last year).



Declines are recorded in cereals (-8.7%), general cargo (-2%), general cargo (-1.3%) and containers (-15.4%).



After the investment is completed, the port of Szczecin will gain new and modernized quays in the area of ​​the Kashubian Basin and the Debicki Canal. The ferry terminal in Swinoujscie will be adapted to handle intermodal transport. The LNG terminal is being expanded by building an additional loading and unloading station to service smaller LNG units: gas carriers, bunkers and feeder units.