2022 October 18 14:01

Gram Car Carriers signs 5-year TC for Viking Destiny

Gram Car Carriers ASA ("GCC") has signed a five-year timecharter contract with a major global industry player for the panamax vessel Viking Destiny (6,700 CEU), according to the company's release.

The contract adds USD 118.6 million of future revenue to the contract backlog. The new timecharter will commence in March 2023 in direct continuation to the vessel's current contract.

GCC is the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs) segment with 18 vessels, across the Distribution, Mid-size and Panamax segments. The company serves as a trusted provider of high-quality vessels and logistics solutions ensuring safe, efficient and punctual shipment of vehicles for a network of clients comprising of major global and regional PCTC operators.



