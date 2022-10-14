2022 October 14 15:03

Norway announces the tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels

The tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels over 500 gross tonnage announced on 6 October will enter into force on Friday 14 October. From that date these vessels will only be permitted access to the ports of Tromsø, Kirkenes and Båtsfjord, according to Regjeringen.no's release.

‘We are seeking to ensure that Norway is not used as a transit country for the illegal transport of goods to Russia through Norwegian ports. For this reason we are tightening restrictions and strengthening control measures relating to Russian fishing vessels. And we are prepared to implement even stricter measures if necessary,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

Under the new restrictions, all Russian fishing vessels over 500 gross tonnage will be subject to inspection. In addition, the police will have a more visible presence and will conduct more patrols in the three ports concerned.

‘The rapid entry into force of these restrictions is important. The police will continue to carry out their tasks and provide support to other authorities, in part through a greater presence and more patrols in the relevant areas,’ said Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl.

Russian fishing vessels that are docked at Norwegian shipyards when the new restrictions enter into force will be allowed to remain so that maintenance work can be completed. Shipyard services must, however, comply with the sanctions legislation in force at all times. Shipyards should consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the situation regarding any Russian fishing vessels in their docks.

‘It is very important that the individual port and quay operators take steps to enable the control authorities to carry out inspections as effectively as possible,’ said Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Bjørnar Skjæran.

Port operators must also direct vessels to designated terminals/quays for inspection and ensure that the vessels do not remain docked for longer than necessary.