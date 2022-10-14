2022 October 14 13:22

Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste

Furetank Rederi AB sells two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers in the VINGA series to Neste in 2023 and replaces them with new-buildings, according to the company's release.

Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.



Since Furetank has a long-term contract for transporting renewable fuels for Neste, the company has had the chance to evaluate the VINGA sister vessels. They suit Neste’s profile as the company aims to become a global leader in renewable and circular solutions.

Fure Valö and Fure Ven are equipped with Wärtsilä engines, with dual-fuel capability to run on LNG/LBG. They are designed in collaboration with FKAB Marine Design with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption. This extensively lowers emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles. The ships have scored the best EEDI value in their segment globally, meaning that they are the most energy efficient vessels according to the IMO.



Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.