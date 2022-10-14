2022 October 14 10:54

Sanmar Shipyards to build two electric harbour tugs for SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has joined forces with major operator SAAM Towage and leading naval architects Robert Allan Ltd to develop and custom build two electric-powered tugs for harbour operations, the first of a new generation of environmentally-friendly emissions-free tugboats, according to the company's release.



Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA 2300SX design from Robert Allan Ltd, the tugboats have already been hailed as the ‘Tug of the Future’ and will have a major impact on cutting emissions in any busy harbour they work in.



Signing and steel cutting ceremonies for both tugs took place during the recent 26th ITS Convention, Exhibition & Awards week, which saw top executives and technical experts from the global tug, towing and salvage industry gather in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The agreement was signed on behalf of SAAM Towage by Alexander Bikkers, President, SAAM Towage Canada and Hernan Gomez, Managing Director, SAAM Towage, while Ali Gurun, Chairman, Sanmar Shipyards and Cem Seven, Vice Chairman, Sanmar Shipyards signed on behalf of Sanmar.



With a high level of automation in line with the operator’s needs, the compact electric tug will have a bollard pull of 70 tonnes based on a conceptual battery power of 3616 kWh.



The three companies worked closely together through every stage of design and construction to ensure that the innovative new tug meets or exceeds exacting specifications. Once delivered in 2023, SAAM Towage is planning to add the sustainably powered and powerful tugs to its Canadian fleet.



Robert Allan Ltd is the world-leader in specifications and engineering design of different alternatives of sustainable powering. ElectRAs 2300SX have been designed to accommodate a large battery capacity to enable them to achieve a high bollard pull in a flush deck design, with the option to maintain some backup diesel generator capacity.



Sanmar looks forward to continuing to develop sustainable powering for its clients’ needs and at TugTechnology 2021 in London signed a co-operation agreement with energy storage systems provider Corvus Energy to jointly explore and establish a path for the future supply and integration of energy supply systems and fuel cell technology for a wide range of innovative and cost-effective electric and hybrid tugs.



Sanmar has delivered seven tugboats to SAAM Towage in the past two years and has excellent long-term relationships with both the operator and Robert Allan Ltd.