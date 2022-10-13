2022 October 13 13:10

bp submits bid for major green hydrogen production facility to UK Government

Oil and gas major, bp, has submitted a bid for its proposed large-scale green hydrogen production facility, HyGreen Teesside, to the UK Government, according to the company's release.

Having unveiled the plans in 2021, bp has now submitted to the Government’s Hydrogen Business Model (HBM) and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF), saying the facility could play a key role in delivering the UK’s Net Zero targets.



According to bp, the project would help fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s ‘first’ major hydrogen transport hub, by providing enough low-carbon hydrogen to fuel over 10,000 HGVs, as well as offering an option to power hard-to-abate sectors, heavy industry, and heat homes.



bp also plans to develop H2Teesside, one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities. Across HyGreen and H2Teesside, bp believes it could deliver up to 15% of the UK’s targets of develop 10GW of hydrogen production by 2030.













