2022 October 13 12:20

Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands

Jan De Nul Group and the shipyard Neptune Marine near Dordrecht in the Netherlands, launched the new water injection dredger Cosette, according to the company's release.

This new build vessel is a sister vessel to the Pancho, delivered earlier this year. The design of both vessels is based on an existing vessel design from the Neptune’s workboat portfolio. However for this vessel, Jan De Nul, together with Neptune’s engineering department, has integrated its in-house designed and built dredging equipment, including the dredge pump, the dredge pipes, winches, hydraulics and the necessary equipment for an adapted pipeline routing on the fore ship.

Cosette is an Ultra Low Emission vessel or ULEv. Jan De Nul’s latest generation of vessels are equipped with a highly advanced dual exhaust gas filtration system that removes up to 99% of the polluting nanoparticles from the exhaust gases, using a diesel particulate filter (DPF), plus a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for significantly reducing NOx emissions.