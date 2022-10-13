Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line

2022 October 13 10:47

Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line

The schedule has been published by RF Transport Ministry

The schedule of Kerch ferry line operation has been published on the Telegram channel of RF Transport Ministry.

Two ferries, Kerchensky-2 and Yeisk, operate on Port Kavkaz – Port Kerch (Krym terminal) line with six voyages per day, every four hours.

Two ferries, Lavrentiy and Maria, operate on Port Kavkaz – Port Kerch (Fish Port terminal) line with four voyages per day, every five hours.