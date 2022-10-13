2022 October 13 09:22

Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements

Brent is up, WTI is down

On 13 October 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.12% higher at $92.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.02% to $87.25 a barrel.

Oil prices are slightly changing this morning and showing stabilization after several days of decrease. The market waits for weekly data on U.S. reserves, PRIME says.