  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 13 09:22

    Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements

    Brent is up, WTI is down

    On 13 October 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.12% higher at $92.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.02% to $87.25 a barrel.

    Oil prices are slightly changing this morning and showing stabilization after several days of decrease. The market waits for weekly data on U.S. reserves, PRIME says.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 13

11:46 Grimaldi launches a new ro-pax line between Naples and Palermo
11:30 CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR service
11:03 BIMCO publishes eBL Standard for bulk shipping
10:47 Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
10:28 Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
09:59 Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry
09:50 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
09:22 Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
08:49 MABUX: Firm downtrend to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 13

2022 October 12

21:29 LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
18:31 Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry
18:06 Cadeler’s F-class vessel booked until 2030
17:50 Marubeni's vessel conducts a trial voyage using a marine biofuel blend
17:28 Danfoss Power Solutions’ hybrid drivetrains selected for Hamburg public ferries
17:05 Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
16:57 Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in last 12 months
16:37 IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
16:12 Global piracy incidents hit lowest levels in decades - IMB
16:02 Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
15:43 Keppel enters into amended and restated framework deed with Borr Drilling to accelerate deliveries of three rigs and defer two others
15:19 Maersk Supply Service awarded transport & installation contract by Eiffage Metal for EFGL floating offshore wind farm
14:33 Green corridors and clean energy marine hubs to unite shipping's decarbonization - ABS
14:03 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG сarriers
13:43 Yakutia looks into involvement of foreign partners in implementation of Zhatai Shipyard project
13:20 Hiab upgrades HiVision for forestry cranes and demountables
13:02 Zoutman to build the world's most advanced salt tower at North Sea Port
12:38 Uniper contracts Technip Energies as FEED contractor for H2Maasvlakte
12:24 Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results
11:57 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announces 9 month cargo transportation indicators
11:46 RF Government approves early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022
11:05 CSP Spain Terminal to become first to use hybrid RTG in Europe
10:30 Norcod switches first cod farm facility to shore power
10:01 KSOE signs a consortium agreement to demonstrate fuel cells for ships Shell, Doosan Fuel Cell, HyAxiom, and DNV
09:38 Crude oil futures decrease amid concerns over demand
09:35 Stolt Sea Farm joins partnership to protect fishing resources
08:44 MABUX: World bunker indices are at a stage of sharp decline for the second day in a row

2022 October 11

18:07 Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port
17:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 6.5% YoY
17:45 Shell-led consortium to explore Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology use in shipping sector
17:30 MSC announces a new direct call at Abidjan on the Africa Express service
17:07 Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran
16:45 Brodosplit builds an innovative data collection unit
16:34 The European Commission approves €1 mln aid measure to support fast ferry passenger transport between Malta and Gozo due to the price increase of fuel after Russian-Ukranian crisis
16:29 Hong Kong to not implement US sanctions - South China Morning Post
16:23 Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch increased transportation of export containers by 10.8%
16:05 Norwegian Prima completes first U.S. voyage from New York City
15:21 Saudi Ports record a 9.20% increase in container throughput in September 2022
15:03 Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam join up to create the first green hydrogen corridor between the north and south of Europe
14:23 RINA joins the OCX Consortium
14:03 Seajacks International completes the installation of all 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro offshore wind farm
13:35 LR and Triumph announce JDP for sustainable and advanced vessels
13:29 Three high-pressure boilers delivered by a barge to Amur Gas Chemical Complex
13:01 GTT and China Merchants Heavy Industries sign agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems
12:31 The amendment to the London Protocol will remove sewage sludge from the list of permissible wastes - IMO
12:12 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gets NCLT approval for the acquisition of Gangavaram port
11:47 APM Terminals appoints Head of Strategy and Transformation
11:26 FESCO ships first batch of containers from Saint-Petersburg to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by NSR
11:23 ABS AIP supports DSME to bring hybrid power systems to large LNG carriers for more sustainable operations
11:03 CMA CGM to reorganize its BRAZEX services
10:35 Petrofac awarded well management services contract by Dana