2022 October 12 11:57

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announces 9 month cargo transportation indicators

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) announced cargo transportation indicators for nine months of 2022, according to the company's release.

During this period ASCO transported 2.3 million tons of cargo with its tankers. The number of wagons transported by ferries and Ro-Pax vessels was 30,416 units and the number of vehicles - 26,715 units.

ASCO's universal dry cargo ships transported 807,000 tons of cargo over the past nine months.