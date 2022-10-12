-
2022 October 12 09:38
Crude oil futures decrease amid concerns over demand
Oil prices fell by 0.28%-0.43%
On 12 October 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.28% lower at $94.04 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.43% to $88.97 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing this morning amid concerns over a possible global recession and decrease of the demand, PRIME says.
