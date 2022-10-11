2022 October 11 17:59

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 6.5% YoY

The port’s container throughput is flat, year-on-year

In January-September 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 378.8 million tonnes of cargo, down 6.5%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-September remained almost flat, year-on-year, at 3.5 million TEUs.



Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.