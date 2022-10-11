2022 October 11 16:34

The European Commission approves €1 mln aid measure to support fast ferry passenger transport between Malta and Gozo due to the price increase of fuel after Russian-Ukranian crisis

The European Commission has approved a €1 million aid scheme to support companies active in fast ferry passenger transport between the islands of Malta and Gozo in the context of Russian-Ukranian crisis, according to the Comission's release.

The measure aims at compensating these companies for part of the additional costs incurred due to the price increase of fuel. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants. The individual aid amount per beneficiary will be calculated based on the fuel price increase over the period between 1 February and 31 December 2022, compared January 2022.

The Commission found that the Maltese scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. In particular, the aid will not exceed €500,000 per company; and will be granted no later than 31 December 2022. The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the Maltese measure under EU State aid rules.