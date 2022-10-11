2022 October 11 16:05

Norwegian Prima completes first U.S. voyage from New York City

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, has announced the completion of Norwegian Prima’s first U.S. voyage, which sailed roundtrip from New York City, visiting Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from Oct. 6-10, 2022, according to the company's release.

As NCL’s newest vessel in the Brand’s 18-ship fleet, Norwegian Prima, made her grand U.S. debut in New York City on Oct. 6, 2022 following a historic launch as the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. For the first time in the U.S., Norwegian Prima welcomed more than 2,400 guests who enjoyed unparalleled elevated experiences only available on NCL’s Prima Class, including the world’s only and largest three-level racetrack at sea with the Prima Speedway, the Brand’s first upscale Food Hall, Indulge, and The Metropolitan, the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients.



Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the Brand's groundbreaking Prima Class. At 965 feet (294 meters long) and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.