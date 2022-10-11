2022 October 11 15:21

Saudi Ports record a 9.20% increase in container throughput in September 2022

Saudi ports record an increase in container throughput during September 2022, to reach a total of 657,420TEU which is 9.20% increase compared to the 602,033 TEU recorded during September 2021, according to Mawani's release.



As the exported containers throughput reached 266,654 TEU with a 12.48% increase compared to the 218,524 TEU recorded in September last year. While the imported containers reached 203,000 TEU with a 6.74% increase compared to the 188,228 TEU recorded during the same period last year. Whereas the transshipment containers recorded an 8.59% increase to reach 271,690 TEU in comparison with the 250,200 TEU recorded in the same month last year.



Following the stability of shipping prices, the cargo throughput recorded an increase during September 2022 to reach 25,678,865 tons with a 3.20% increase compared to the 24,882,022 tons recorded last year. As Saudi ports handled 873,986 tons of general cargo with a 64.83% increase in comparison to the 530,227 tons recorded in September 2021. While the dry bulk cargo increased by 23.02% to reach 4,611,263 tons compared to the3,748,393 tons recorded last year. Whereas the liquid bulk decreased by 4.43% to reach 13,388,106 tons compared to the 14,009,399 tons recorded during the same period last year.



Saudi ports witnessed a rise the number of vessels to reach 1,256 vessels which is 20.08% increase compared to the 1,046 vessels recorded last year. While the number of imported cars increased by 22.35% to reach 69,328 cars compared to the 56,665 cars recorded during the same month in 2021.



Aiming to strengthen food security and meet local market demand, the food has reached 2,142,671 tons with a 20.80% increase compared to the 1,773,668 tons recorded in September 2021. While Saudi ports unloaded 63,241 heads of livestock, and received 53,977 passengers during September 2022.



Noting that the 17 initiatives launched by Mawani, in order to deal with challenges which faced the industry globally due the Covid-19 pandemic, have contributed to supporting beneficiaries of the maritime transport services, as well as increasing the quality of services provided to companies and shipping agents, which are major factors of achieving record-breaking numbers in container and cargo throughput at Saudi ports since the beginning of this year until the end of September.