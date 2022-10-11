2022 October 11 14:23

RINA joins the OCX Consortium

RINA has been involved in the development and use of this digital platform, which has been made available to Owners and Shipyards almost two years ago, according to RINA's release.

RINA joined the OCX Consortium. The Open Class 3D Exchange (OCX) standard represents a significant aspect in this context. The OCX is a ship-specific standard addressing the exchange of information between Classification Societies, Designer, Yards, Owners.

The Consortium, which is a fully voluntary association between the members and is not a separate legal entity, keeps the latest version of the exchange standard updated.

The Consortium aims to:

Increase maritime safety through transparent design documentation and processing of data concerning the design, verification and inspection of ships and floating offshore assets.

Support the evolutions of the OCX standard and promote its use in the marine industry.

Establish Conformance Classes to approve that the files exchanged by an application are in line with the standard.

Act as a source of information on the development and implementation of OCX standard in the maritime industry.

Encourage implementation and use of software interfaces according to the OCX standard.



