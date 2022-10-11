2022 October 11 13:29

Three high-pressure boilers delivered by a barge to Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Imafe source: Amur GCC

Key technological equipment has been delivered to the construction site construction site of Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC). A temporary berth on the Zeya river near Svobodny settlement welcomed a barge with three high-pressure boilers weighing about 400 tonnes each, Amur GCC wrote in its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, it was the heaviest cargo in the navigation season of 2022. Besides, the dimensions of each boiler are not standard so each phase of the operation required special engineering preparations.

The barge named Tomsk was built specially for transportation of the largest equipment under the Amur GCC project. Full capacity of the barge is 5,700 tonnes. The barge characteristics let it pass the shallow part of the Zeya river.

The Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP) of Gazprom and the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC, a joint project of SIBUR and Sinopec) are under construction near the town of Svobodny in the Amur Region. Amur GCC will have a capacity of 2.7 mtpa.