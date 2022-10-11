2022 October 11 11:23

ABS AIP supports DSME to bring hybrid power systems to large LNG carriers for more sustainable operations

ABS has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. (DSME) for its hybrid power system, a configuration previously limited to smaller vessels in the maritime marketplace, to aid large liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, according to ABS's release.

The hybrid power system configuration includes a Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) and Shaft Generator within an existing power source that will allow the LNG carriers to access hybrid power when needed most such as spinning reserve or peak shaving.

With DSME’s test facility for ship research and development, the hybrid system, already in use in the industry to support smaller vessels such as ferries, was successfully applied to large LNG vessels. With the AIP from ABS, it is now possible to reduce dependence on the generator engine and improve fuel efficiency by including a solution that can improve the performance of the DSME shaft generator. The approval process included review of the ship's internal arrangement, function, risk analysis, and operation scenarios reflecting actual electrical loads.