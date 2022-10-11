2022 October 11 11:26

FESCO ships first batch of containers from Saint-Petersburg to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by NSR

Transportation by the Northern Sea Route lets diversify export logistic flows

FESCO Transportation Group shipped the first batch of containers on Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky service via the Northern Sea Route. 89 forty-foot containers including those loaded with export products of petrochemical and forestry companies were shipped by nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput which left the port of Saint-Petersburg on 9 October 2022. The voyage to Vostochny Port is to take 21 days with 4 more days to get to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, says the group.

Port of containers will be transshipped in Vostochny Port for further transportation to the South-East Asia. Transportation by the Northern Sea Route lets diversify export logistic flows, reads the statement.

