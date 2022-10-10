2022 October 10 13:04

In 9M’2022, Fesco Transportation Group carried almost 8,500 TEU to Uzbekistan

In 9M’2022, Fesco Transportation Group carried almost 8,500 TEU to Uzbekistan

FESCO Transportation Group say it has established a subsidiary in Uzbekistan for development of logistic services in the region. FESCO Turan was registered on 6 October 2022 in Tashkent. The company offers a complete range of logistic services in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kirgizia.

The new subsidiary will be focused on operational support of the Group’s existing regular container services from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (part of FESCO) to Tashkent and Angren and a new intermodal service, FESCO Trans China Railway, from the South-East Asia to Tashkent via the Chinese port of Lianyungang. The new company will be also responsible for the development of railway container link between Europe and Uzbekistan and between S. Asia and Uzbekistan via the port of Novorossiysk.

In 9M’2022, Fesco Transportation Group carried almost 8,500 TEU to Uzbekistan, in 2021 – 9,000 TEU.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related link:

FESCO launches new service from Yokohama to Uzbekistan for delivery of Japanese AM parts >>>>