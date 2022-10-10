  • Home
  • 2022 October 10 11:20

    Coal exports via Azov-Black Sea Basin in 9M’2022 rose by 24.6% to 26 million tonnes

    Exports of fertilizers rose 1.5%

    In January-September 2022, coal exports via Azov-Black Sea Basin in 9M’2022 rose by 24.6% to 26 million tonnes, according to Telegram channel of Russian Railways.

    Exports of fertilizers also contributed to the ports’ positive dynamics with their 1.5-pct growth to 3 million tonnes.

    Loading of cargo bound southern ports totaled 68 million tonnes, +0.5%, year-on-year.

