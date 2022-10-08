2022 October 8 10:55

Volvo Penta & CMB.TECH partner on dual-fuel hydrogen engines

Building on a successful collaboration, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH wish to announce a partnership agreement designed to accelerate the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on land and at sea applications. This strengthened collaboration will include joint projects ranging from pilots to small scale industrialization, providing increased access to this important technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



CMB.TECH owns, operates, and designs large marine and industrial applications powered by hydrogen and ammonia – fuels that we both manufacture and supply to our customers. Volvo Penta is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels, and industrial applications. The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017 successfully adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via the conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH.



A low-carbon solution



The strengthened collaboration will create synergies aimed at leveraging the competences and product offerings of both companies – establishing dual-fuel hydrogen technology as a low-carbon interim solution before suitable zero-emissions alternatives become viable. It is an important step in Volvo Penta’s and CMB.TECH’s joint ambition to help accelerate their customers’ transition to net-zero emissions.



The partnership will cover pilot projects and small-scale industrialization of a hydrogen dual-fuel solution for selected customers.



Roy Campe, Chief Technology Officer CMB.TECH commented: "From the initial dual-fuel technology projects we have seen reductions of CO2 emissions up to 80%. It is clear that the energy transition is a major challenge in many types of applications. With the dual-fuel technology we have been developing over the last few years, we can provide a cost-effective and robust solution for a variety of applications. We think there is huge potential in this solution for customers, both on land and at sea."



The whole Volvo Group is working intensively to explore solutions to reduce – and ultimately eliminate – greenhouse gas emissions. Volvo Penta strives to team up with suppliers, partners, and customers to accelerate the journey into fossil-free fuels for both on land and at sea applications.



Dual-fuel technology



The dual-fuel solution’s main advantage is that it will heavily reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases while at the same time provide a robust and reliable solution. And, if hydrogen is not available, the application continues to run on traditional fuel, safeguarding productivity.



The design and testing of the hydrogen-injection system will take place at CMB.TECH’s Technology and Development Centre in Brentwood, UK. Here, Volvo Penta engines will be tested to optimize the hydrogen-diesel injection strategy for maximum reliability and emission savings.