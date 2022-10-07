2022 October 7 13:31

Unifeeder to launch two new weekly services connecting Wilhelmshaven to Scandinavia

Unifeeder will launch two new Scandinavian services to ensure weekly transit connections between Wilhelmshaven to/from Fredericia & Aarhus and Wilhelmshaven to/from Oslo & Gothenburg, according to the company's release.

Wilhelmshaven - Hamburg - Fredericia - Aarhus - Wilhelmshaven



Hamburg – Wilhelmshaven – Oslo – Gothenburg – Hamburg



The new routes are weekly sailings with fixed transit times.

For the Wilhelmshaven-Fredericia-Aarhus service, the vessel will depart from Wilhelmshaven on Tuesday, while calling Port of Fredericia Saturday, and Port of Aarhus Sunday.

For the Wilhelmshaven-Oslo-Gothenburg service, the vessel will depart from Wilhelmshaven on Tuesday, while calling Port of Oslo on Thursday, and Port of Gothenburg on Friday.