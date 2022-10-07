2022 October 7 08:42

Atlantic Shores selects Vestas as preferred turbine supplier for its 1.5 GW project in New Jersey, USA

After a thorough and competitive process, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores), a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables, has announced its selection of Vestas as the preferred supplier for its 1.5 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey, USA, according to Vestas's release.

Vestas will provide its industry leading V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines, with installation expected in 2027. Once installed, the project will generate enough clean energy to power more than 700,000 U.S. homes.

This Preferred Supplier Agreement (PSA) was signed shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an Executive Order increasing the state’s offshore wind target by 50 percent to achieve 11 GW by 2040.

With this project, New Jersey, Atlantic Shores, and Vestas are together taking a leading role in meeting the state’s clean energy goal, while also advancing the Biden Administration’s goal to support the deployment of 30 GW of offshore wind in the United States by 2030.



Given the state’s significant investment in the New Jersey Wind Port and keeping in line with the Atlantic Shores’ commitments to New Jersey as part of its selected Project 1 proposal, Vestas intends to establish a nacelle assembly facility at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County where the assembly and testing of the hub, cooler top, and heli-hoist modules will take place. The facility will supply Atlantic Shores’ inaugural project in its portfolio.

In addition, Vestas will deliver a comprehensive wind turbine service solution as soon as the project commences operations. These services will be executed from a state-of-the-art operations and maintenance base established by Atlantic Shores in Atlantic City, that will also provide additional local employment opportunities over the life of the project.



If the agreement with Atlantic Shores is converted to a firm order for Vestas, Vestas will disclose the order in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.



