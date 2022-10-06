2022 October 6 07:50

Crowley completes the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, for the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal

Crowley has completed the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, the latest milestone toward the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal.



The Salem Harbor Wind Terminal is a public-private partnership between Crowley and the City of Salem, with AVANGRID serving as the port’s anchor tenant through its Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects. The terminal will be a logistics and operations center for turbine pre-assembly, transportation, staging activities and storage of assembly components. Crowley Wind Services, the company’s business unit dedicated to helping develop clean wind energy resources, will operate the terminal.



The terminal site project will result in the redevelopment of the former Salem Harbor Station, a decommissioned coal-fired energy plant creating more than 800 jobs (FTE job years) in the support of the construction and staging of wind projects and daily operations.



The Commonwealth Wind project represents the largest offshore wind project in New England and will create 11,000 full time equivalent jobs over the project’s lifetime while generating enough energy to power 750,000 homes annually. Construction of the wind terminal is expected to start in summer 2023, with the terminal complete in 2025.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels.