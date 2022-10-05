2022 October 5 18:06

Associated British Ports signs new agreement with the UK’s largest privately owned fertiliser importer

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading port operator has signed a new long-term agreement with Thomas Bell & Sons Ltd, the UK’s largest privately owned fertiliser importer, according to ABP's release.

The agreement sees the current contract extend by another eight years and will continue to see Thomas Bell supply quality fertiliser to the UK’s farmers.

With over 140 years of experience in the trade, their Diamond Fertiliser brand is well known in the agricultural industry and is delivered directly to the farm gate from their operations in ABP’s Immingham Bulk Park.